2/4 Marines and 3rd LAR conduct a Mortar range during an Integrated Training Exercise

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire mortar rounds during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 106A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)