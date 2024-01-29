U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire mortar rounds during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 106A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911964
|VIRIN:
|240120-M-PG000-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110107635
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2/4 Marines and 3rd LAR conduct a Mortar range during an Integrated Training Exercise, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
