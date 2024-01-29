Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/4 Marines and 3rd LAR conduct a Mortar range during an Integrated Training Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, fire mortar rounds during an Integrated Training Exercise as part of Service Level Training Exercise 2-24 at Range 106A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 20, 2024. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic, training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force and to prepare units for their role in the MAGTF Warfighting Exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911964
    VIRIN: 240120-M-PG000-2002
    Filename: DOD_110107635
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    This work, 2/4 Marines and 3rd LAR conduct a Mortar range during an Integrated Training Exercise, by LCpl Richard PerezGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMCNews, TTECG, R106, LAV, Infantry, Interoperability

