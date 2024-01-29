U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Agriculture Specialists inspect imported cut flowers to ensure that no harmful pests enter the United States.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911962
|VIRIN:
|230120-H-FT210-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_110107613
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|STERLING, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect imported cut flowers at Dulles International Airport, by Anthony Guas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
