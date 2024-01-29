The 909th Human Resources Company conducts postal operations leading up to the Christmas season while deployed to Camp Soto Cano in Honduras. The 909th is a subordinate unit of the 364th ESC, 79th TSC, and is deployed to Honduras for nine months.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 13:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911960
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-JG911-8663
|Filename:
|DOD_110107603
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|CAMP SOTO CANO, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 909th Human Resources Co conducts postal operations in Honduras, by SSG James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
