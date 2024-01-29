Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th Human Resources Co conducts postal operations in Honduras

    CAMP SOTO CANO, HONDURAS

    12.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 909th Human Resources Company conducts postal operations leading up to the Christmas season while deployed to Camp Soto Cano in Honduras. The 909th is a subordinate unit of the 364th ESC, 79th TSC, and is deployed to Honduras for nine months.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911960
    VIRIN: 231212-A-JG911-8663
    Filename: DOD_110107603
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: CAMP SOTO CANO, HN

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th Human Resources Co conducts postal operations in Honduras, by SSG James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Postal Operations
    364th
    79th TSC
    909th AG
    909th HR

