Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Video by Rob Hawley 

    Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center

    Director Tamilio discusses our "new employee" orientation program, Greening, with Program Coordinator Adam Adams and recent graduate Kerra Fletcher

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 13:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911955
    VIRIN: 231218-A-TC120-1741
    Filename: DOD_110107485
    Length: 00:24:02
    Location: NATICK, MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SOLDIER - GREENING PT1, by Rob Hawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Natick, Science, Engineering, Soldier Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT