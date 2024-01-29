Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hicks Presides as New Director Assumes Intelligence Post

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks presides over the ceremony during which Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse becomes the new director for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier is retiring from the post.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 11:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911946
    Filename: DOD_110107301
    Length: 00:58:53
    Location: US

