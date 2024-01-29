Hicks Presides as New Director Assumes Intelligence Post

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks presides over the ceremony during which Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse becomes the new director for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier is retiring from the post.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 11:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911946
|Filename:
|DOD_110107301
|Length:
|00:58:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
