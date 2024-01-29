Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB year in review Fiscal Year 2023

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn and Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    There have been many accomplishments over the course of 2023 for Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Families have been reunited after deployment, a multitude of exercises have been successfully conducted and many holidays and celebrations have strengthened ties between Airmen, their families and the local community.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911929
    VIRIN: 230817-F-SD514-2002
    Filename: DOD_110107140
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

    This work, SJAFB year in review Fiscal Year 2023, by SrA David Lynn and A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Year in Review 2023
    SJAFB
    15 AF
    4FW
    F-15E

