    80th Anniversary Anzio Nettuno Allied Landings Ceremony - AFN InFocus

    ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    240124-N-RB149-1001 NETTUNO, Italy (January 24, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Anzio and Nettuno. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911925
    VIRIN: 240124-N-RB149-1001
    Filename: DOD_110107086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Anniversary Anzio Nettuno Allied Landings Ceremony - AFN InFocus, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Anzio
    80th Anniversary
    Nettuno
    InFocus
    Sicily Rome American Cemetery

