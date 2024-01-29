52nd Maintenance Group 4th quarter loading competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron and 480th Fighter Generation Squadron compete in a quarterly load and bomb building competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The quarterly competition tests the accuracy and efficiency of ammo and weapons crew’s ability to build bombs and load them onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)