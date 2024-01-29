Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Maintenance Group 4th quarter loading competition

    SPANGDAHLEM , RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron and 480th Fighter Generation Squadron compete in a quarterly load and bomb building competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The quarterly competition tests the accuracy and efficiency of ammo and weapons crew’s ability to build bombs and load them onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911912
    VIRIN: 240201-F-GY077-1001
    Filename: DOD_110106987
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM , RP, DE

    This work, 52nd Maintenance Group 4th quarter loading competition, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem
    52nd FW
    Load Competetion
    Ready AF

