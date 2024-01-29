Airmen from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron and 480th Fighter Generation Squadron compete in a quarterly load and bomb building competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. The quarterly competition tests the accuracy and efficiency of ammo and weapons crew’s ability to build bombs and load them onto F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 07:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911912
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-GY077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110106987
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM , RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Maintenance Group 4th quarter loading competition, by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
