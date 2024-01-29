Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BHM Highlight Ruben Rivers

    ITALY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 1, 2024) Black History Month Highlight telling the story of Ruben Rivers, WWII Veteran. Story narrated by Yeoman 1st Class Kadia Dixon, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 07:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911909
    VIRIN: 240201-N-CJ510-1001
    Filename: DOD_110106984
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: IT

    AFN Naples
    Black History Month

