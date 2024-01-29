Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM CG visits USAG Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Installation Management
    Command, visited U.S. Army Garrison Japan Headquarters at Camp Zama with
    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland.

    Jones said the main goal of his visit was to meet as many Garrison personnel
    as possible, including the Soldiers, Department of Army civilians and local
    national workforce members who comprise the team. And he said he had a
    special message for all of them:

    Interviews: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM


    Narration:
    During the visit, LTG Jones and CSM Copeland visited multiple locations on
    Camp Zama and the Sagamihara Family Housing Area and met and talked to
    hundreds of workforce teammates. He also took the time to answer questions,
    including one from a 901st MP Detachment Dog Handler.

    Remarks: PFC Samiya Soutien, Dog Handler, 901st MP Detachment
    About schooling. Just wondering how Airborne has affected you going along
    leadership course, and which one did you prefer, and which one did you do
    first?


    Interview: PFC Samiya Soutien, Dog Handler, 901st MP Detachment


    Interview: Shinji Kajita, District Fire Chief, Kanto Area, DES, USAG Japan
    Although he is such a busy person, he came to SFHA Fire Station and spoke
    with us. We were able to tell him our concerns which I thought was a great
    opportunity.


    Interview: SSgt Michael Vazquez, member of BOSS


    Narration:
    LTG Jones said that he enjoyed meeting with members of U.S. Army Garrison
    team.


    Interview: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM


    Narration:
    Before his departure, LTG Jones spoke about the importance of enabling
    quality of life for people and readiness of the Army.


    Interview: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM


    Narration:
    For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 23:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911869
    VIRIN: 240201-A-MS361-5641
    Filename: DOD_110106506
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM CG visits USAG Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    LTG Omar Jones

