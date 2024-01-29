IMCOM CG visits USAG Japan

Narration:
LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Installation Management
Command, visited U.S. Army Garrison Japan Headquarters at Camp Zama with
Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland.
Jones said the main goal of his visit was to meet as many Garrison personnel
as possible, including the Soldiers, Department of Army civilians and local
national workforce members who comprise the team. And he said he had a
special message for all of them:
Interviews: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM
Narration:
During the visit, LTG Jones and CSM Copeland visited multiple locations on
Camp Zama and the Sagamihara Family Housing Area and met and talked to
hundreds of workforce teammates. He also took the time to answer questions,
including one from a 901st MP Detachment Dog Handler.
Remarks: PFC Samiya Soutien, Dog Handler, 901st MP Detachment
About schooling. Just wondering how Airborne has affected you going along
leadership course, and which one did you prefer, and which one did you do
first?
Interview: PFC Samiya Soutien, Dog Handler, 901st MP Detachment
Interview: Shinji Kajita, District Fire Chief, Kanto Area, DES, USAG Japan
Although he is such a busy person, he came to SFHA Fire Station and spoke
with us. We were able to tell him our concerns which I thought was a great
opportunity.
Interview: SSgt Michael Vazquez, member of BOSS
Narration:
LTG Jones said that he enjoyed meeting with members of U.S. Army Garrison
team.
Interview: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM
Narration:
Before his departure, LTG Jones spoke about the importance of enabling
quality of life for people and readiness of the Army.
Interview: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM
Narration:
For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.
