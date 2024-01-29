IMCOM CG visits USAG Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Installation Management

Command, visited U.S. Army Garrison Japan Headquarters at Camp Zama with

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland.



Jones said the main goal of his visit was to meet as many Garrison personnel

as possible, including the Soldiers, Department of Army civilians and local

national workforce members who comprise the team. And he said he had a

special message for all of them:



Interviews: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM





Narration:

During the visit, LTG Jones and CSM Copeland visited multiple locations on

Camp Zama and the Sagamihara Family Housing Area and met and talked to

hundreds of workforce teammates. He also took the time to answer questions,

including one from a 901st MP Detachment Dog Handler.



Remarks: PFC Samiya Soutien, Dog Handler, 901st MP Detachment

About schooling. Just wondering how Airborne has affected you going along

leadership course, and which one did you prefer, and which one did you do

first?





Interview: PFC Samiya Soutien, Dog Handler, 901st MP Detachment





Interview: Shinji Kajita, District Fire Chief, Kanto Area, DES, USAG Japan

Although he is such a busy person, he came to SFHA Fire Station and spoke

with us. We were able to tell him our concerns which I thought was a great

opportunity.





Interview: SSgt Michael Vazquez, member of BOSS





Narration:

LTG Jones said that he enjoyed meeting with members of U.S. Army Garrison

team.





Interview: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM





Narration:

Before his departure, LTG Jones spoke about the importance of enabling

quality of life for people and readiness of the Army.





Interview: LTG Omar Jones, Commanding General, IMCOM





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.