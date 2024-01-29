Phase 2 of the private property debris removal and soil sampling process:
Private property debris removal and soil sampling process on a residence in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.
This video was captured over approximately 30 hours with permission of the property owner.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 22:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911867
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-PO406-9950
|Filename:
|DOD_110106472
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase 2 Private Property Debris Removal and Soil Sampling, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT