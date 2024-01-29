Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phase 2 Private Property Debris Removal and Soil Sampling

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Phase 2 of the private property debris removal and soil sampling process:

    Private property debris removal and soil sampling process on a residence in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi.

    This video was captured over approximately 30 hours with permission of the property owner.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 22:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911867
    VIRIN: 240130-A-PO406-9950
    Filename: DOD_110106472
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Army Corps of Engineers

    HawaiiWildfires; USACE; Maui; Hawaii;

