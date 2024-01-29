Retired U.S. Marine Stewart Cameron and his family celebrate the art and history of Robert Burns during a themed community luncheon featuring traditional Scottish food, music, and poetry readings on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 20:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911859
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-RI665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110106246
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Robert Burns and Scottish Themed Community Luncheon, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT