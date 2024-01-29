The 2024 Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show promotional video using footage from prior airshows at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|911841
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-CV998-7210
|Filename:
|DOD_110105824
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airshow Promo 2024, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
