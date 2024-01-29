Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Recruiter Healthcare, Better EOD Robots, Ejection Seat Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Vernon Young 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    This week's look around the Air Force highlights an effort to provide better healthcare solutions for recruiters in remote locations, an upgrade to explosive ordnance disposal robots, and testing of a new ejection seat configuration for the new T-7A trainer aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911819
    VIRIN: 240202-F-IO684-1188
    Filename: DOD_110105454
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Recruiter Healthcare, Better EOD Robots, Ejection Seat Testing, by TSgt Vernon Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    around the air force
    recruiter health care
    better EOD robots
    Ejection seat testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT