C-17 Globemaster II pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct pre-flight checks in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|01.24.2024
|02.01.2024 12:54
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
