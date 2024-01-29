Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster II pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct pre-flight checks in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    C-17 Globemaster II pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct pre-flight checks in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 24, 2024. BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911818
    VIRIN: 240124-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_110105419
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster II pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct pre-flight checks in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Air Force
    14 AS
    Joint Base Charelston
    Air Mobiliity Command
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

