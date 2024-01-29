Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Special Warfare AFROTC Invitational team challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sixty U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from thirteen different universities participated in the Special Warfare AFROTC Invitational team challenge at the Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Cadets competed in events that tested their readiness knowledge, problem solving skills, physical fitness, communication, memorization, land navigation, medical evacuation and mental capabilities under stressed conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by: Brian G. Rhodes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911812
    VIRIN: 231104-F-XZ183-5700
    Filename: DOD_110105387
    Length: 00:12:52
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Special Warfare AFROTC Invitational team challenge, by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAF
    #afrotcinvitational
    #specialwarfare
    #TACP
    #AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT