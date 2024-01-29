USAF Special Warfare AFROTC Invitational team challenge

Sixty U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from thirteen different universities participated in the Special Warfare AFROTC Invitational team challenge at the Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Nov. 4, 2023. Cadets competed in events that tested their readiness knowledge, problem solving skills, physical fitness, communication, memorization, land navigation, medical evacuation and mental capabilities under stressed conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by: Brian G. Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:12:52
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
