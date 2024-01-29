Staff Sgt. Derek Moore, a combat medic assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses his role as an Army advisor, Jan. 30, Ft. Moore, Ga. The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade employs Army advisors across the U.S. SOUTHCOM area of responsibility to build interoperability with foreign security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911807
|VIRIN:
|240130-A-JZ147-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110105271
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 68W SFAB Feature, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT