Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    68W SFAB Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Derek Moore, a combat medic assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, discusses his role as an Army advisor, Jan. 30, Ft. Moore, Ga. The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade employs Army advisors across the U.S. SOUTHCOM area of responsibility to build interoperability with foreign security force partners. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911807
    VIRIN: 240130-A-JZ147-1003
    Filename: DOD_110105271
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68W SFAB Feature, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFAB, Advisor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT