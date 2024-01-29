Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen describe what Black History Month means to them

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The District of Columbia National Guard recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during Black History Month and all year. Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911788
    VIRIN: 240201-F-PL327-9993
    Filename: DOD_110104931
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen describe what Black History Month means to them, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diversity
    achievements
    Black History Month
    D.C. National Guard

