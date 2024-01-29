D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen describe what Black History Month means to them

The District of Columbia National Guard recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during Black History Month and all year. Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month, is an annual celebration of achievements by Black Americans and a time to recognize the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
