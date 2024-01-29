Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill - The BEST Place in the World!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Get a glimpse at Fort Sill–the best place in the world!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911782
    VIRIN: 240201-D-NR812-9494
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110104896
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill - The BEST Place in the World!, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Field Artillery
    Livefire
    Fort Sill
    M119
    Fires Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT