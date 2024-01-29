Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Nurse Corps Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Cpt. Samantha Buckley, critical care nurse, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 519th Hospital Center, conducts an interview for Army Nurse Corps Week on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2024. The Army Nurse Corps was established by Congress on Feb. 2, 1901, as a permanent corps within the U.S. Army Medical Department. Before that, nurses were hired under contract or chosen from among the relatives of the soldiers to care for the wounded and sick in tent hospitals and private homes. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 08:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911779
    VIRIN: 240201-A-SS112-1006
    Filename: DOD_110104843
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Nurse Corps Week, by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT