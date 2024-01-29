U.S. Army Maj. Tynika Reese, commander, 67th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 519th Hospital Center, conducts an interview for Army Nurse Corps Week on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2024. The Army Nurse Corps was established by Congress on Feb. 2, 1901, as a permanent corps within the U.S. Army Medical Department. Before that, nurses were hired under contract or chosen from among the relatives of the soldiers to care for the wounded and sick in tent hospitals and private homes. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 08:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911777
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-SS112-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110104840
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
