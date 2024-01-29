Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Black History Month Animation created as an advertisement in the observance of Black History Month for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, February 1, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK to acknowledge the Observance of Black History Month. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 07:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911771
    VIRIN: 240201-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110104775
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    TAGS

    Historical
    Observance
    AFRC
    Black History Month
    Acknowledge

