    Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Black History Month

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    02.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Delcy Delius, a motor transport operator assigned to 414th Transportation Company, shares his motivation for serving while deployed to Poland with the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during Black History Month at Forward Operating Site in Karliki, Feb. 1, 2024. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot. Black History Month acts as a reflection of the tremendous contributions of Black Americans to our country. It is dedicated to acknowledging the significant impact that Black individuals and communities have had on the nation’s history, culture, and progress. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 08:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911763
    VIRIN: 240120-A-FW799-2063
    Filename: DOD_110104647
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KARLIKI, PL
    Hometown: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
    Hometown: EUSTIS, FL, US
    Hometown: ORANGEBURG, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Black History Month, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    Total Force Policy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

