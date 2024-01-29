Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Delcy Delius, a motor transport operator assigned to 414th Transportation Company, shares his motivation for serving while deployed to Poland with the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during Black History Month at Forward Operating Site in Karliki, Feb. 1, 2024. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot. Black History Month acts as a reflection of the tremendous contributions of Black Americans to our country. It is dedicated to acknowledging the significant impact that Black individuals and communities have had on the nation’s history, culture, and progress. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)