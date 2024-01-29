U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Delcy Delius, a motor transport operator assigned to 414th Transportation Company, shares his motivation for serving while deployed to Poland with the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during Black History Month at Forward Operating Site in Karliki, Feb. 1, 2024. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot. Black History Month acts as a reflection of the tremendous contributions of Black Americans to our country. It is dedicated to acknowledging the significant impact that Black individuals and communities have had on the nation’s history, culture, and progress. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 08:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911763
|VIRIN:
|240120-A-FW799-2063
|Filename:
|DOD_110104647
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Hometown:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Hometown:
|EUSTIS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ORANGEBURG, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Soldier explains the importance of Black History Month, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT