    PME Develops Focus B-Roll

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 48th Fighter Wings Mathies Airman Leadership School at Royal Air Force Feltwell. The Mathies ALS provides Airmen the education to become frontline leaders in joint warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 04:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911760
    VIRIN: 240103-F-EJ253-1003
    Filename: DOD_110104556
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PME Develops Focus B-Roll, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Feltwell
    PME
    48th Fighter Wing
    Mathies ALS

