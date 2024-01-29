B-Roll of the 48th Fighter Wings Mathies Airman Leadership School at Royal Air Force Feltwell. The Mathies ALS provides Airmen the education to become frontline leaders in joint warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911760
|VIRIN:
|240103-F-EJ253-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110104556
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PME Develops Focus B-Roll, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
