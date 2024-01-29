240201-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (Feb. 1, 2023) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a Kendo demonstration at the Fleet and Family Support Center Auditorium. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 20:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911741
|VIRIN:
|240201-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110103846
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Kendo - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
