U.S. Marines execute Counter Assault Rehearsal Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2023. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines executed CAREX to sharpen their skills while operating in a dense jungle environment. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 19:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911734
|VIRIN:
|240131-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110103670
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Battalion, 5th Marines: Counter Assault Rehearsal Exercise, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT