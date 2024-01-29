Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Battalion, 5th Marines: Counter Assault Rehearsal Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines execute Counter Assault Rehearsal Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2023. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines executed CAREX to sharpen their skills while operating in a dense jungle environment. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Battalion, 5th Marines: Counter Assault Rehearsal Exercise, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

