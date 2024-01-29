Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SJAFB year in review Fiscal Year 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    There have been many accomplishments over the course of 2023 for Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Families have been reunited after deployment, a multitude of exercises have been successfully conducted and many holidays and celebrations have strengthened ties between Airmen, their families and the local community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911726
    VIRIN: 131023-F-RS022-2001
    Filename: DOD_110103380
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB year in review Fiscal Year 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Year in Review
    SJAFB
    Fiscal Year 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT