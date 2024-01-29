There have been many accomplishments over the course of 2023 for Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Families have been reunited after deployment, a multitude of exercises have been successfully conducted and many holidays and celebrations have strengthened ties between Airmen, their families and the local community.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 16:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911726
|VIRIN:
|131023-F-RS022-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110103380
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB year in review Fiscal Year 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT