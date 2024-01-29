2024 Selfridge Air Show Teaser

Here is a first look at some of our visiting performers for the 2024 Open House and Air Show. The 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show will take place on June 8th and 9th, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Harrison Township, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911721
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-JK012-5369
|Filename:
|DOD_110103272
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
