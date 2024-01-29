Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Selfridge Air Show Teaser

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Here is a first look at some of our visiting performers for the 2024 Open House and Air Show. The 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show will take place on June 8th and 9th, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Harrison Township, Michigan.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911721
    VIRIN: 240131-F-JK012-5369
    Filename: DOD_110103272
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US

    Air National Guard
    Air Show
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show

