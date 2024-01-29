Guardian: Testing the System on the MQ-9 Reaper

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Flying manned and unmanned aircraft at the same time - safely - supporting the Air Wing of the Future! That’s the end goal for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division crews, who designed the Guardian system. See how testers are trying it out on the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper.