    Guardian: Testing the System on the MQ-9 Reaper

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Flying manned and unmanned aircraft at the same time - safely - supporting the Air Wing of the Future! That’s the end goal for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division crews, who designed the Guardian system. See how testers are trying it out on the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper.

    Location: US

    This work, Guardian: Testing the System on the MQ-9 Reaper, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

