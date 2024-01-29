Flying manned and unmanned aircraft at the same time - safely - supporting the Air Wing of the Future! That’s the end goal for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division crews, who designed the Guardian system. See how testers are trying it out on the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 14:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911718
|VIRIN:
|240130-N-GX964-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110103225
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Guardian: Testing the System on the MQ-9 Reaper, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Air Station Patuxent River
MQ-9 Reaper
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Testing/Limited Use
