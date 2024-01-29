Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow Removal

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley and Kevin Schwandt

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The command staff closes Offutt Air Force Base Jan. 12, 2024, due to a winter storm. JB Artley tracks the decision from the meteorologists providing the forecast to the commander through the snow removal process. (U.S. Air Force video by J.B. Artley)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing

