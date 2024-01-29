The command staff closes Offutt Air Force Base Jan. 12, 2024, due to a winter storm. JB Artley tracks the decision from the meteorologists providing the forecast to the commander through the snow removal process. (U.S. Air Force video by J.B. Artley)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911716
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-JH094-8103
|Filename:
|DOD_110103200
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow Removal, by J.B. Artley and Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT