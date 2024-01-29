Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to fire in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Video of the Coast Guard and partner agencies responding to a fire in the Anchorage Marina, on the Patapsco River, Maryland, Jan. 31, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region watchstanders deployed responders to assist with the response including a boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)
Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 14:39
Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
