    Coast Guard, partner agencies respond to fire in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Video of the Coast Guard and partner agencies responding to a fire in the Anchorage Marina, on the Patapsco River, Maryland, Jan. 31, 2024. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region watchstanders deployed responders to assist with the response including a boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911713
    VIRIN: 240131-G-NO310-7245
    Filename: DOD_110103097
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    U.S. Coast Guard
    response
    boat fire
    District 5
    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - NCR

