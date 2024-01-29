Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAC Assessment and Selection candidates complete obstacle course

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Justin Leva 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers complete an obstacle course during Security Force Assistance Command (SFAC) Assessment and Selection at Fort Moore, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2024. SFAC Assessment and Selection candidates are tested on their physical, psychological and cognitive abilities over a five day period during Assessment and Selection.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911705
    VIRIN: 240124-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_110103027
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFAC Assessment and Selection candidates complete obstacle course, by SGT Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Assessment & Selection
    SFAC
    SFAB
    Fort Moore

