This webinar will give an overview of DAP google analytics version 4 (GA4), tailored for AFPIMS users. We will cover differences between GA4 and universal analytics and how you can use GA4 for gathering and analyzing your site data.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 13:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911697
|VIRIN:
|240118-D-BK064-5141
|Filename:
|DOD_110102942
|Length:
|01:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DAD Google Analytics GA4-Part 1, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
