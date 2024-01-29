Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAD Google Analytics GA4-Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Darline Glaus 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar will give an overview of DAP google analytics version 4 (GA4), tailored for AFPIMS users. We will cover differences between GA4 and universal analytics and how you can use GA4 for gathering and analyzing your site data.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911697
    VIRIN: 240118-D-BK064-5141
    Filename: DOD_110102942
    Length: 01:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAD Google Analytics GA4-Part 1, by Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT