Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Partnership Requests (TPR)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    With more than 90 languages in our inventory, AFCLC can connect you with a language-enabled, multi-capable Airman to support your next strategic mission through our Training Partnership Requests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 11:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 911684
    VIRIN: 240131-F-HW697-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102859
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Partnership Requests (TPR), by AFCLC Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    TPR
    AFCLC
    Training Partnership Request

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT