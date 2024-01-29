Joint Base Andrews hosts a special screening of the Apple TV original "Masters of the Air", Jan. 27, 2024. The showing was preceded by a reception with remarks from the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Retired Maj. John Luckadoo, who is a WWII 100th Bomber Group veteran and movie producer Kirk Saduski. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911683
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-OC840-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102857
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Air Force honors 100th Bomb Group's legacy with 'Masters of the Air' special screening
Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
