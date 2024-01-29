Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force honors 100th Bomb Group's legacy with 'Masters of the Air' special screening

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base Andrews hosts a special screening of the Apple TV original "Masters of the Air", Jan. 27, 2024. The showing was preceded by a reception with remarks from the Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Retired Maj. John Luckadoo, who is a WWII 100th Bomber Group veteran and movie producer Kirk Saduski. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac March)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 11:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US

