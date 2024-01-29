Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 24-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing participated in Red Flag Nellis 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan 15 - 26, 2024. Red Flag Nellis provided unique training with an emphasis on Airmen readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Heather Ley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 10:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911682
    VIRIN: 240124-F-FG548-3001
    Filename: DOD_110102854
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 24-1, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LFE
    RFNAFB
    AFFORGEN
    Red Flag 24-1
    largeforceexercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT