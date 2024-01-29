Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Red Ball Express

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Jo 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    As a part of Black History Month, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command wanted to recognize the Red Ball Express as it was an integral part of World War II's logistician operations. The Red Ball Express was a truck convoy system that supplied Allied forces moving quickly through Europe after breaking out from the D-Day beaches in Normandy in 1944. The system was created to expedite cargo shipment to the front, and trucks emblazoned with red balls followed a similarly marked route that was closed to civilian traffic. It was composed of 25,000 Soldiers, 75% of them were African American logisticians, who played various roles within the Red Ball Express, contributing to the success of the mission through their participation as team members, drivers, mechanics and support staff. The skills, expertise and dedication of these African American Soldiers were instrumental in ensuring the success of the Red Ball Express. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Jo)

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    EUCOM
    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Red Bull Express

