As a part of Black History Month, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command wanted to recognize the Red Ball Express as it was an integral part of World War II's logistician operations. The Red Ball Express was a truck convoy system that supplied Allied forces moving quickly through Europe after breaking out from the D-Day beaches in Normandy in 1944. The system was created to expedite cargo shipment to the front, and trucks emblazoned with red balls followed a similarly marked route that was closed to civilian traffic. It was composed of 25,000 Soldiers, 75% of them were African American logisticians, who played various roles within the Red Ball Express, contributing to the success of the mission through their participation as team members, drivers, mechanics and support staff. The skills, expertise and dedication of these African American Soldiers were instrumental in ensuring the success of the Red Ball Express. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Jo)
