Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walking with Wyverns: Airfield Management

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the Airfield Management team during Walking with Wyverns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2023. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the command team has the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 02:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911663
    VIRIN: 231208-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102317
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking with Wyverns: Airfield Management, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airfield Management
    31st OSS
    Walking with Wyverns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT