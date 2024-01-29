Walking with Wyverns: Airfield Management

The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the Airfield Management team during Walking with Wyverns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2023. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the command team has the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|12.08.2023
|01.31.2024 02:34
|Video Productions
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
