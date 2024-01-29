Walking with Wyverns: Airfield Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 31st Fighter Wing command team takes a behind the scenes look at the Airfield Management team during Walking with Wyverns, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2023. Through the Walking with Wyverns program, the command team has the chance to gain firsthand experience of several career fields and unit duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)