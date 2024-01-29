U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a 4-mile movement under load in preparation for cross-country combat maneuver and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. The gas chamber training, which is an annual requirement, consists of Marines being exposed to chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, commonly known as CS gas, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 07:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911662
|VIRIN:
|240126-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102293
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5th ANGLICO | CBRN Hike, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT