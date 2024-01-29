5th ANGLICO | CBRN Hike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a 4-mile movement under load in preparation for cross-country combat maneuver and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. The gas chamber training, which is an annual requirement, consists of Marines being exposed to chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, commonly known as CS gas, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)