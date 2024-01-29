Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO | CBRN Hike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a 4-mile movement under load in preparation for cross-country combat maneuver and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. The gas chamber training, which is an annual requirement, consists of Marines being exposed to chlorobenzalmalononitrile tablets, commonly known as CS gas, to familiarize themselves with their M50 gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 07:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911662
    VIRIN: 240126-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102293
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    HIKE
    5TH ANGLICO
    CBRN
    READINESS
    III MEF
    III MIG

