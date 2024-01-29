Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Annual Operation Empanada

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Sgt. Danielina Pimentel, recruiting & retention NCO, host the 2nd Annual Operation Empanada for the 3rd Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment in Morristown, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2024. This event showed support for the 3-112th as they prepared to deploy to the Middle East.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 01:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911660
    VIRIN: 240112-Z-PJ092-1001
    Filename: DOD_110102229
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: MORRISTOWN, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Annual Operation Empanada, by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guard
    army
    artillery
    nationalguard
    Empanadas
    newjerseyguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT