U.S. Army Sgt. Danielina Pimentel, recruiting & retention NCO, host the 2nd Annual Operation Empanada for the 3rd Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment in Morristown, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2024. This event showed support for the 3-112th as they prepared to deploy to the Middle East.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)

