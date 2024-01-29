U.S. Army Sgt. Danielina Pimentel, recruiting & retention NCO, host the 2nd Annual Operation Empanada for the 3rd Battery, 112th Field Artillery Regiment in Morristown, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2024. This event showed support for the 3-112th as they prepared to deploy to the Middle East.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 01:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911660
|VIRIN:
|240112-Z-PJ092-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110102229
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|MORRISTOWN, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
