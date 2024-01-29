Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, Executive Director Dennis D’Angelo, Deputy Commander Col. John Kurian, and Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. James Fitch II pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost during 2023. Their contributions will always be remembered. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 20:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911650
    VIRIN: 240128-F-FC975-2002
    Filename: DOD_110101951
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2023, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tribute
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    Celebrate Workforce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT