    Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Deputy, The Inspector General

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Deputy, The Inspector General of the Army, shares his leadership philosophy and other topics in an interview at the Pentagon, Washington, DC, Sept. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 15:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911621
    VIRIN: 231116-A-A4438-1701
    Filename: DOD_110101567
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, Deputy, The Inspector General, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Inspector General
    USA
    Army
    IG
    Army IG

