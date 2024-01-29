BACH Physician Promotes Vaccine Awareness

Capt. Gregory Richter, Deputy Chief for Blanchfield Army Community Hospital's Department of Public Health, shares some important details about what is occurring with flu and upper respiratory illnesses in the area.
If you suspect you have the flu, COVID-19, or another respiratory illness and symptoms are not improving, it is important to speak to a medical professional. BACH enrolled patients can talk with their care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE, or call the Appointment Line at 270-798-4677 to schedule an appointment to be seen.
