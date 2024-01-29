Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Rejoin 50: Edwards AFB unveils historic tail art ahead of F-16 50th anniversary celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Edwards AFB unveils historic tail art ahead of F-16 50th anniversary celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911527
    VIRIN: 240129-O-DG623-3056
    Filename: DOD_110100057
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Rejoin 50: Edwards AFB unveils historic tail art ahead of F-16 50th anniversary celebration, by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    412th Test Wing
    Viper 50
    Falcon Rejoin 50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT