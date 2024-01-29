Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Hannah Parmar - Swearing in Ceremony

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Pvt. Hannah Paramar is sworn into the Washington Army National Guard by Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, America's I Corps commanding general, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Jan 29, 2024. Parmar is enlisted as a 15P, aviation operations specialist, with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 22:38
    TACOMA, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. Hannah Parmar - Swearing in Ceremony, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gold Star
    I Corps
    Washington Army National Guard

