Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Lindsey Iniguez 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    Multiple F-16s Fighting Falcons from units around the nation descended upon Edwards Air Force Base, California to partake in Falcon Rejoin 50, Jan. 25, 2024, in celebration of the F-16's first flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911517
    VIRIN: 240125-O-TF785-5001
    Filename: DOD_110099915
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edwards hosts F-16 50th anniversary celebration, by Lindsey Iniguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting
    Air Force Materiel Command
    F-16 Viper Demo Team
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Thunderbirds Falcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT