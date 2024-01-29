SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AFRL) – AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Xwing Inc. successfully completed an autonomous logistics mission in its Cessna 208B as dozens of Airmen watched from a ground control station at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Xwing's autonomous flight technology allows its aircraft to taxi, take off, fly to a destination, avoid airborne and ground obstacles, and land, without any human input.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911512
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110099826
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Xwing partner for autonomous flight demonstration, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
