Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Xwing partner for autonomous flight demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AFRL) – AFWERX Autonomy Prime partner Xwing Inc. successfully completed an autonomous logistics mission in its Cessna 208B as dozens of Airmen watched from a ground control station at McClellan Airfield in Sacramento, California, Jan. 26, 2024. Xwing's autonomous flight technology allows its aircraft to taxi, take off, fly to a destination, avoid airborne and ground obstacles, and land, without any human input.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911512
    VIRIN: 240126-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_110099826
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll - AFWERX Autonomy Prime, Xwing partner for autonomous flight demonstration, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    Xwing
    AFWERX
    Autonomy Prime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT