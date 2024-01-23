Red Flag 24-1 EOR Take Offs

Multiple aircraft participating in Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 taxi and take off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Jan. 23, 2024. This Red Flag provides complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
