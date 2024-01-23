Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 24-1 EOR Take Offs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Multiple aircraft participating in Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 taxi and take off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Jan. 23, 2024. This Red Flag provides complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911497
    VIRIN: 240123-F-LY743-1002
    Filename: DOD_110099498
    Length: 00:12:09
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 24-1 EOR Take Offs, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Take Off
    F-35
    RFNAFB

