    AGSU Issue (vertical)

    GA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Toygar Ayla 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Vertical B-roll of E Company 3-54 IN BN getting Army Green Service Uniform at the Fort Moore 30th AG

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911495
    VIRIN: 240123-A-UX237-3095
    Filename: DOD_110099483
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGSU Issue (vertical), by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

