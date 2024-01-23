Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TBI Testimonials: Dalton Mask

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dalton was on his way to his biggest challenge in his military career: Army Ranger School. He had been training for several months, running 20 miles per week, and working out three times a day.

    As he was setting up a TV in his room, he had a seizure and fell, hitting his head on the side of his bed — resulting in a concussion, or a mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). He had never experienced a seizure before, so the experience was quite a shock.

    Visit health.mil/brainhealth to learn about resources to prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.

    It’s important to know that each brain injury is different. Not everyone with TBI experiences the same signs and symptoms -- this is why it's always a good idea to get checked out by a medical provider.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Traumatic Brain Injury
    Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness
    brain health
    TBICoE

