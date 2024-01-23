Dalton was on his way to his biggest challenge in his military career: Army Ranger School. He had been training for several months, running 20 miles per week, and working out three times a day.
As he was setting up a TV in his room, he had a seizure and fell, hitting his head on the side of his bed — resulting in a concussion, or a mild traumatic brain injury (TBI). He had never experienced a seizure before, so the experience was quite a shock.
Visit health.mil/brainhealth to learn about resources to prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.
It’s important to know that each brain injury is different. Not everyone with TBI experiences the same signs and symptoms -- this is why it's always a good idea to get checked out by a medical provider.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 15:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911469
|VIRIN:
|240129-O-AY809-4038
|Filename:
|DOD_110099306
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TBI Testimonials: Dalton Mask, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT